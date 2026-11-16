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Gambia clears Barrow to run for third presidential term, approves eight other candidates

Adama Barrow, President of The Gambia, delivers remarks at the State House Banquet Hall during the Nigeria International Energy Summit in Abuja, Nigeria, February 3, 2026. REUTERS/Marvellous Durowaiye

BANJUL, Nov 16 - Gambia's electoral commission has cleared President Adama Barrow to run for a third term in an election next month, along with eight other candidates.

• The Independent Electoral Commission announced at the weekend that it had also accepted the nomination papers of veteran opposition leader Ousainu Darboe, rising political figure Talib Ahmed Bensouda and the sole female candidate, Isatou Touray

• Darboe, leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), is widely expected to be Barrow's main challenger when Gambians vote on December 5, while the candidacy of Bensouda, the popular former mayor of Kanifing Municipality, adds another prominent opposition figure to the race

• Barrow came to power in 2017 after defeating longtime ruler Yahya Jammeh in an election seen as a victory for democracy and a chance for political renewal

• Upon winning re-election in 2021, he vowed to draft a new constitution that would introduce presidential term limits, but the same constitution remains in effect

• Barrow has said that political opposition made passing a new constitution impossible, though he has vowed to revisit the issue if re-elected and if his National People's Party (NPP) wins enough seats in legislative elections scheduled for next year

• The campaign period officially began on Monday and will last until December 3, with a likely focus on economic reforms and job creation

• Gambia was hit by prolonged power cuts during the hottest months of this year, which prompted protests against the government in September REUTERS