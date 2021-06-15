News analysis

G-7's 'bare minimum' climate cash pledge misses the mark

Lack of concrete road map for financing poorer nations could undermine progress

Climate Change Editor
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Group of Seven (G-7) leaders set out ambitious climate targets at the end of their summit in England, pledging deep cuts in planet-warming emissions, support for a global green economic revolution and targets to protect nature.

In many ways, it was the first G-7 summit in which climate change and the environment figured so centrally.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 15, 2021, with the headline 'G-7's 'bare minimum' climate cash pledge misses the mark'. Subscribe
Topics: 