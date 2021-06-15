For Subscribers
News analysis
G-7's 'bare minimum' climate cash pledge misses the mark
Lack of concrete road map for financing poorer nations could undermine progress
Group of Seven (G-7) leaders set out ambitious climate targets at the end of their summit in England, pledging deep cuts in planet-warming emissions, support for a global green economic revolution and targets to protect nature.
In many ways, it was the first G-7 summit in which climate change and the environment figured so centrally.