G-20 to acknowledge existential threat of climate crisis

ROME • Leaders of the 20 richest countries will acknowledge the existential threat of climate change, a draft communique seen by Reuters shows, as Pope Francis said yesterday that the COP26 summit must deliver "concrete hope" by matching words with deeds.

The Group of 20 (G-20), whose leaders gather today and tomorrow in Rome before heading to Glasgow, Scotland, for the United Nations gathering, will pledge to take urgent steps to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C.

While the 2015 Paris Agreement committed signatories to keeping global warming to "well below" 2 deg C above pre-industrial levels, and preferably to 1.5 deg C, carbon levels in the atmosphere have since grown.

"We commit to tackling the existential challenge of climate change," the G-20 draft promised, as people around the world prepared to demonstrate their frustration with politicians.

"We recognise that the impacts of climate change at 1.5 degrees are much lower than at 2 degrees and that immediate action must be taken to keep 1.5 degrees within reach," it added.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has berated politicians for 30 years of "blah, blah, blah" rather than acting to curb global warming, is among those expected to protest on the streets of the City of London, the British capital's financial heart and home to some of the world's biggest financial firms.

United States President Joe Biden will join his counterparts at the G-20 meeting after a setback on Thursday, when the House of Representatives abandoned plans for a vote on a US$1 trillion (S$1.3 trillion) infrastructure Bill, which would have represented the biggest investment in climate action in US history.

Mr Biden had hoped to reach an agreement before COP26, where he wants to present a message that the United States has resumed the fight against global warming.

Pope Francis joined a growing chorus calling for action at COP26, which runs from tomorrow to Nov 12, saying that the world's political leaders must give future generations "concrete hope" that they are taking the radical steps needed.

The 84-year-old Pope called for a "renewed sense of shared responsibility for our world" to spur action, saying that while talks would be tough, they offered an opportunity.

The Pope had an opportunity to raise his climate concerns at a lengthy meeting with Mr Biden in Rome.

URGENT NEED We need concrete action now. We cannot wait until 2050 - it is a matter of our survival. MR ANOTE TONG, former president of Kiribati, on the need to take immediate steps amid the struggle with rising sea levels.

Yesterday, Britain moved a step closer to ensuring business aligns with net-zero commitments by becoming the first G-20 country to make a set of global voluntary disclosure standards on climate-related risks mandatory for large firms.

But leaders of Europe's biggest oil and gas companies, among big firms conspicuous by their absence at COP26, said political leaders must make carbon markets more effective and that only governments can effectively curb fossil fuel demand.

The statement from the G-20 countries, which are responsible for an estimated 80 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, said members acknowledged "the key relevance of achieving global net-zero greenhouse gas emissions or carbon neutrality by 2050".

But countries on the climate front line struggling with rising sea levels want steps taken now.

"We need concrete action now. We cannot wait until 2050 - it is a matter of our survival," said former Kiribati president Anote Tong.

REUTERS