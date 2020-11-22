G-20 summit: Indian PM Modi calls for new Global Index in post-pandemic era

NEW DELHI (XINHUA) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a new Global Index for the post-coronavirus world, at the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Saudi Arabia.

The index should include elements such as the creation of a vast talent pool, ensuring technology reaches all segments of the society, transparency in governance systems, as well as dealing with the Earth with a spirit of trusteeship.

"Based on this, the G-20 can lay the foundation of a new world," said Mr Modi on Saturday (Nov 21).

In his opening remarks at the summit, Mr Modi called for decisive action by the G-20, not only limited to economic recovery, jobs and trade, but also to focus on preserving planet Earth.

This is because "all of us are trustees of humanity's future", he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic was an important turning point in the history of humanity, and the biggest challenge the world was facing since World War II, Mr Modi said.

Convened by Saudi Arabia, the 15th G-20 Leaders' Summit is being held till Sunday.

Conducted in a virtual format, the summit centred on the theme "Realising Opportunities of 21st Century for All", which has assumed greater importance in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The agenda of the summit is spread out over two sessions on overcoming the pandemic, economic recovery and restoring jobs, and building an inclusive, sustainable and resilient future.

Besides, there are also side events planned on the two days on pandemic preparedness and on safeguarding the planet.

The summit continues on Sunday, culminating in the adoption of the Leaders' Declaration and with Saudi Arabia passing on the presidency to Italy.