Frustration over delays to bury victims of NZ mosque attacks

CHRISTCHURCH • The first bodies from the Christ-church mosque massacres were due to be released late yesterday amid growing frustration among the victims' families over delays in getting their remains for burial.

Islamic custom dictates that the deceased should be buried within 24 hours. However, the complex investigation into the massacre of 50 worshippers during Friday prayers had made a quick process difficult.

New Zealand officials said at least one body would be returned late in the night yesterday, and all 50 should be back with their families by Wednesday.

"It is a massacre, what else do they need to know?" Mr Sheikh Amjad Ali, an assistant school principal who had travelled from Auckland to help with the funeral arrangements, said about some frustrations with the wait. Mr Ali said it was difficult for relatives to know that the bodies had been lying in the mosques for more than a day.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that a small number of bodies would be returned to families, starting from late yesterday.

"It is the expectation that all bodies will be returned to families by Wednesday," she told reporters, adding that six disaster recognition experts from Australia were helping out with the identification process.

Police Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha said the attacks were "totally unprecedented in our history", but that his officers were "working very hard" to support the families.

"Our sole focus is to get their loved ones back and to follow the cultural traditions such as the washing and shrouding of their loved ones, and we have made premises available to carry out these sensitive cultural issues," he said.

Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall added that every precaution needed to be taken to avoid any errors. "There could be nothing worse than giving the wrong body to the wrong family," she said.

Meanwhile, 20 people specialising in preparing bodies for Muslim burial will be brought in from Auckland and Wellington to assist in funeral preparations and prayers for the victims.

A statement by the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand said: "As there were many deceased Muslims, it is imperative that we have enough Muslims who can perform the washing and other jenazah (funeral) requirements."

Earlier, Pakistan's High Commissioner to New Zealand Abdul Malik said that six Pakistani nationals were confirmed among the dead and three nationals remained missing.

At least two families had also requested that the bodies of their loved ones be repatriated to Pakistan, a process that could take up to 10 days, he said.

"The Muslim tradition is that the body should be buried as early as possible. But this is not a normal circumstance," he added.

Outside a meeting between the authorities and the victims' relatives about the burial arrangements, a large group of Bangladeshis held up signs with the words "Please help us find Zakaria Bhuiyan" and "How long do we have to wait now?"

"They are not telling us anything," said Mr Bhuiyan's friend, Ms Kaniz Fatima, adding that the 30-year-old's name was not on a preliminary list of victims given to families on Saturday.

He was believed to be in the Al Noor Mosque near Hagley Park at the time of the shootings.

"We want some confirmation that he is dead, alive or in emergency (care). We have been waiting here for the last two days, and some have not eaten or slept. We understand these procedures take time. But at least give us a timeframe," she pleaded.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

