From Pakistan to Texas, big rains after extreme heat deliver double punch

LONDON - While Pakistanis count the cost of one of the country's worst recorded floods, heavy rain is hitting south-western China as the American city of Dallas, Texas recovers from a 250mm deluge in a single day last month.

Each of these rain-fuelled disasters followed a heatwave, suggesting the regions have been swinging wildly between two contradictory extremes.

But extreme heat and extreme rainfall are closely related - and being gassed-up by climate change, scientists say.

Sweltering spring temperatures in South Asia, topping 50 deg C, are likely to have warmed the Indian Ocean. That warm water would then have fuelled what the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres this week called "a monsoon on steroids" over Pakistan - dumping more than three times as much rain as the 30-year average for August and inundating a third of the country.

More than 1,100 people have been killed, crops ruined and homes destroyed, prompting urgent pleas for aid.

It will take weeks if not months to determine exactly how much of a role climate change may have played in this year's floods, but scientists agree it is supercharging extremes.

Heatwaves are already more frequent and intense worldwide, increasing evaporation from both the land and the ocean. Because a warmer atmosphere can also hold more moisture, the water vapour builds until clouds eventually break and send down heavier rain.

"The same places can be expected to experience both flooding and drought in a hotter climate," said climate scientist Deepti Singh at Washington State University.

The area around Dallas had been bone dry for three months, with more than half of Texas suffering extreme drought. Cotton crops withered in the fields. Ranchers were forced to kill off much of their cattle for lack of feed. Soils hardened and cracked, forming a parched chequerboard across the landscape - the perfect set-up for flash flooding.

It eventually rained on Aug 21, dropping about 250mm within 24 hours, but the ground was too hard to absorb the deluge, leaving much of the water to flow through the city.

There have been four other major flash floods in the United States since July - in Kentucky, eastern Illinois, California's Death Valley and the Missouri city of St Louis. Each saw enough rain to be considered a once-in-1,000-years event, according to historical trends.