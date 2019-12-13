French rail services crippled as strikes continue

PARIS • Commuters in Paris yesterday crammed into the city's only two working Metro lines as strikes over pension reforms crippled train services in various parts of France for an eighth day.

Police fired tear gas at protesters in the western city of Nantes, and strikers set vehicles on fire in the Mediterranean port city of Marseille, as tensions flared.

Unions have flatly rejected fresh proposals by President Emmanuel Macron's government to stagger the roll-out of a plan that would require people born after 1974 to stay on the job until the age of 64 to get full pensions, instead of 62.

The unions' dismissal of the proposal the government made on Wednesday signals that labour leaders were serious when they billed the strikes as "unlimited".

The strikes threaten to mirror similar ones in 1995 that lasted over three weeks, led to the ouster of then Prime Minister Alain Juppe and ended with proposed pension reforms being scrapped.

Though Parisians have been adversely affected since they rely the most on public transportation, other parts of France have experienced less aggravation and the striking workers have enjoyed widespread public support, polls show.

Commuter Nicolas Lipitei said: "I totally understand why people are on strike... (But) I think there should be better provisions to accommodate getting to work."

Many French people and the unions leading the strikes fear the new system will force people to work longer for smaller pensions.

The government said the changes would ensure the pension system is "fair and sustainable" in the face of a growing population with a record number of people aged over 90.

