French climate activists target Macron in protest

French climate activists holding stolen inverted portraits of French President Emmanuel Macron during a climate change protest in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris yesterday, calling for greater action among COP25 leaders to address climate change.

Activists have stolen more than 130 portraits of Mr Macron from town halls from the Alps to the Atlantic. They feel the centrist, business-friendly president is not doing enough to reduce France's emissions, even though he portrays himself on the global stage as Mr Climate. They carry the portraits upside down to show what they consider as Mr Macron's hypocrisy.