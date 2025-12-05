France's Macron: unity between Europe and U.S on Ukraine is "essential"

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media after visiting Sichuan University in Chengdu, Sichuan province, as part of a three-day visit to China, December 5, 2025. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool

PARIS, Dec 5 - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that unity between Europe and the United States was key in the support of Ukraine, adding there is "no mistrust".

"Unity between Americans and Europeans on the Ukrainian issue is essential. And I say it again and again, we need to work together," Macron told reporters during a visit to China.

"We welcome and support the peace efforts being made by the United States of America. The United States of America needs Europeans to lead these peace efforts," he added.

German magazine Spiegel on Thursday cited a transcript of a confidential call showing the French President and German Chancellor have voiced severe scepticism about efforts by the U.S. government and its envoys to negotiate a peace between Ukraine and Russia. REUTERS