BRUSSELS – European Union leaders concluded a special budget summit in the Belgian capital during the last hours of Nov 27 without a deal: None on the EU’s future budget, or on a €45 billion (S$64 billion) loan intended to carry Ukraine through 2027.

“Twenty-four (out of the EU’s 27 member states) supported the proposal,” said Antonio Costa, the President of the European Council, the body which represents EU heads of state and government, without naming those which failed to approve the loan. “We will revert to this question in December,” he added, referring to when the council will meet mid-month.

But Costa, who chaired no less than 14 hours of tense talks on his 2028-2034 EU budget proposal of €1.78 trillion, acknowledged that disagreement runs deep.

The chief obstacle to financing Ukraine’s continued war against Russia’s invasion is no longer just the willingness of most member states to pay. Instead, it is a roadblock from three internal EU disputes now entangled into one: The question of the loan itself, the EU budget that must guarantee the loan, and the question of which among the 27 member states would shoulder the cost of bankrolling Ukraine.

Either way, sustaining Ukraine’s fight against Russia without US support is getting increasingly difficult for Europe.

What’s on the table for Ukraine?

With the war in its fifth year, Ukraine faces soaring fighting costs and depends even more on military and financial assistance from Western allies to be able to stay in the fight. The country will need €115 billion in external financial support in 2027, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov 24.

The EU’s latest offering of €45 billion is intended to cover part of this gap, with Ukraine’s other international partners expected to find the rest. The EU package is split into up to €25 billion for military assistance and defence-industrial integration and up to €20 billion of support for Ukraine’s other budgetary spending. Ukraine will also be able to draw on parts of a separate €90 billion loan which the EU raised earlier in 2026.

Although three EU member states were always known to oppose the new loan – the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia – the loan can be approved by just 24 out of the 27 member countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr ‌Zelensky said that the country will need €115 billion in external financial support in 2027. PHOTO: AFP

That is why Ursula von der Leyen, who heads the European Commission, the EU’s executive body, declared herself “very confident” on the eve of the summit that the loan would sail through. She was wrong.

For although the loan does not require unanimous approval by the EU member states, the financial guarantee that underpins this borrowing still needs to be approved by all 27 EU governments, and it is here that the Czechs, Hungarians and Slovaks were able to exercise their vetoes.

The German linkage

Ironically, however, the immediate cause of failure was not the holdouts, but German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who arrived in Brussels insisting that support for Ukraine must be borne by the EU as a whole and by every member state. Merz conditioned German agreement to the EU’s entire operating budget over the next seven years on an agreement that all 27 member states would participate in the loan to Ukraine.

Germany is the largest contributor to both the budget and the proposed loan to Ukraine. However, with domestic support for Ukraine now falling among the German electorate, the Chancellor decided that he had to be seen to be pushing other European nations to pick up the tab.

The tactic backfired. Robert Fico, the populist Prime Minister of Slovakia, dismissed the German stance as “blackmail”.

“Every country should have the right to express its own form of solidarity with Ukraine,” Fico added.

Meanwhile, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis called Merz’s attempts to force through the loan “completely absurd”.

The snag for the EU is that each one of its holdouts has its own reasons for objecting to the further financing of Ukraine.

Slovakia’s objection is ideological. Fico argues that the money sent to Ukraine cannot be considered a loan in any meaningful sense because repayment of this loan is dependent on Russia paying reparations to Ukraine at the end of the current war, something he claims will never happen.

Meanwhile, Babis’ objection is much more transactional: He complains that his country will be €3.2 billion worse off under the EU’s future budget, and unless he gets this money reinstated soon, he will not approve another loan to Ukraine.

Hungary’s objection is more surprising, because the country recently changed government, and Peter Magyar, the new Hungarian Prime Minister, has reversed the previous government’s policies by being much friendlier to Ukraine; Magyar visited Ukraine for the first time earlier this week. But Magyar claims that Hungary cannot bankroll Ukraine beyond providing humanitarian aid, citing an inherited fragile budget he cannot stretch.

For years, European leaders hoped that they might ease their financial crunch by making Russia pay for the war it launched, via the roughly €210 billion of frozen Russian sovereign assets held in the EU, and particularly the €185 billion of these held at Euroclear, a financial markets infrastructure group based in Brussels. The idea was that these financial assets could be seized and handed over to Ukraine.

But Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever remains adamantly opposed to this because of the legal liabilities his country will face for the unprecedented seizure of Russia’s sovereign assets.

And in October, the United States floated the idea of unfreezing some Russian sovereign assets outright to revive stalled talks about a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine. Russia’s frozen assets have therefore become negotiating currency in a diplomatic process the US leads, but Europe does not control.

Rising costs

EU officials still have high hopes that the loan will be approved by mid-December, probably by rejigging the EU central budget funds allocated to awkward members.

Still, European Commission officials now estimate the combined annual interest bill on loans given to Ukraine at upwards of €10 billion and expanding fast, at a time when the cost of servicing borrowing in heavily indebted member states such as France or Belgium is soaring. There is valid concern about Ukraine’s ability to repay its debt.

Everyone also knows that even if the latest loan goes through, this will only provide Ukraine with a brief financial respite before new demands for cash come in.

Furthermore, chances are high that by May 2027, the far-right Marine Le Pen could be elected as France’s new president on a promise to pull the plug on Europe’s financing of Ukraine.

And a French veto on further Ukraine financing will surely prove fatal.