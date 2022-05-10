Fourth dose of mRNA vaccine adds Covid-19 protection in Britain trial

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Fourth doses of messenger RNA vaccines added to the protection received from a third shot in a British trial that underscores the benefits of boosters for the most vulnerable people.

The research, published on Monday (May 9) in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, found that fourth doses of mRNA vaccines can provide a significant increase in antibody levels in people who received Pfizer's vaccine as a third dose.

They're also effective at raising protection potentially above peak levels seen after third doses, according to the latest findings from the trial.

The study bolsters the case for potential autumn boosters in the Britain if the country's vaccination committee decides they're needed, according to Dr Saul Faust, a University of Southampton professor who led the study.

The results also give other governments more data to evaluate their own campaigns amid questions about the need, effectiveness and timing of fourth doses.

Some participants maintained higher antibody levels and T-cell responses even before a fourth dose, limiting the benefit of an extra shot and suggesting that there could be a maximum level of protection that vaccines can confer.

The benefit of a fourth dose might be reduced in people who already have stronger immune responses from recent infections or vaccination, the authors wrote.

Vaccine developers, meanwhile, are working on the next potential shots, including new versions aimed specifically at omicron and other variants.

Pfizer's partner BioNTech SE pointed to early research hinting that an omicron-adapted booster might provide broader protection than another dose of its original shot. It left its forecast for the year unchanged in an earnings report on Monday, suggesting vaccine sales could decline later in 2022.

The British study involved 166 people who had received a third dose of Pfizer's vaccine following initial doses of that shot or AstraZeneca's, which uses a different approach to prepare the immune system to fight Covid-19.

The participants got Pfizer's vaccine or a half dose of Moderna's as a fourth shot about seven months later.

While pain at vaccination site and fatigue were the most common side effects, there were no serious adverse events reported.

Britain earlier this year joined a small number of countries beginning broader booster campaigns, announcing that most vulnerable people would be offered another shot this spring to bolster protection for the population.