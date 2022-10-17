Four killed, 61 injured in Iran prison fire as protests go on

DUBAI - A fire at Iran's Evin prison late on Saturday killed four detainees and injured 61, state media reported, as anti-government protests sparked by a woman's death in police custody continued on Sunday, including at several universities.

Iranian authorities said on Saturday that a prison workshop had been set on fire "after a fight among a number of prisoners convicted of financial crimes and theft". Evin holds many detainees facing security charges, including Iranians with dual nationality.

Iran's judiciary said four of those injured in Saturday's fire were in critical condition and that those killed had died of smoke inhalation, state media reported.

Earlier, state television aired video apparently showing that calm had returned to the facility.

The protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran's morality police on Sept 16 have turned into one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution, and have been met with a brutal state crackdown.

Rights groups say at least 240 protesters have been killed, including 32 minors. The authorities have not published a death toll.

Protests continued at several universities on Sunday, including in Tabriz and Rasht cities, where riot police had been deployed.

Videos posted on social media showed students at a Teheran university chanting: "Iran has turned into a big prison. Evin prison has become a slaughterhouse."

Reuters could not independently verify the footage.

Families of some political detainees at Evin prison took to social media to call on the authorities to ensure their safety. The prison was blacklisted by the US government in 2018 for "serious human rights abuses".

Footage of the prison aired on state television hours later showed firefighters inspecting a workshop with fire damage to the roof. It also showed inmates asleep in their wards. Ms Atena Daemi, a human rights activist, said that relatives of prisoners held in the women's section had gathered at the prison for routine visiting hours, but that the authorities had denied them access, resulting in a stand-off.

The relatives were told that the prisoners were "fine, but the phones are broken", according to Ms Daemi. However, she later tweeted that some women prisoners had called their families briefly.

A lawyer representing an American Iranian held at Evin, Siamak Namazi, imprisoned for nearly seven years on espionage-related charges rejected by Washington as baseless, said on Sunday that Namazi had contacted his relatives.

"I am pleased to report that #SiamakNamazi has now spoken to his family. He is safe and has been moved to a secure area of Evin Prison. We have no further details at this time," Mr Jared Genser said in a tweet.

Several other dual-national Iranians and foreign citizens are being held in Evin prison mostly on security-related charges.

The husband of Iranian journalist Niloofar Hamedi, who broke the news of Ms Amini's death and was arrested in September, also wrote on Twitter that she had telephoned him on Sunday.

Asked about the prison fire, US President Joe Biden told reporters that the Iranian government was "so oppressive" and that he was surprised by the courage of the Iranian protesters. Iran's foreign ministry said Mr Biden had interfered in state matters by showing support for the anti-government protests.

