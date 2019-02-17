Four-cornered fight in Semenyih by-election

SEMENYIH (Selangor) • The Semenyih by-election in Malaysia's Selangor state is set to be a four-cornered fight with Barisan Nasional (BN), Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) and independent candidate Kuan Chee Heng challenging the incumbent Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Returning officer Mohd Sayuthi Bakar announced yesterday that none of the four nomination papers had been rejected.

PH will defend the state assembly seat it won in last May's general election through Mr Muhammad Aiman Zainali, 30, who is the treasurer of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia's Hulu Langat division.

BN's candidate is 58-year-old Mr Zakaria Hanafi, the permanent chairman of the Umno branch at Kampung Sesapan Kelubi.

PSM's Mr Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul, 25, and Mr Kuan, a 57-year-old philanthropist, are the other challengers.

The mood at the nomination centre was very friendly, as rival party members were seen mingling with each other as they waited for the nomination process to be completed.

The march towards the nomination centre was also a peaceful affair, as supporters gathered at designated locations as early as 8am.

The Semenyih by-election was triggered after assemblyman Bakhtiar Mohd Nor died from a heart attack on Jan 11.

In the May election, Mr Bakhtiar won a four-cornered fight against BN's Datuk Johan Abd Aziz, Parti Islam SeMalaysia's Mr Mad Shahmidur Mat Kosim and PSM's Mr S. Arutchelvan with a majority of 8,964 votes.

The Semenyih vote is the sixth by-election since the general election. It is also the fourth by-election for the Selangor state assembly since last May, the first three being in Sungai Kandis in August and Balakong and Seri Setia in September.

The Election Commission has set Feb 26 for early voting, while polling will be held on March 2.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK