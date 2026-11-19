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ANTALYA, Turkey – Climate negotiators stripped out any reference to ending the use of fossil fuels in a slimmed-down draft deal text published on Nov 19, as the COP31 meeting in Antalya, Turkey, approaches its Nov 20 deadline.

The talks are taking place at a time when war and rising living costs are competing for the attention of policymakers and the public against the warming climate and its increasingly severe effects, including heatwaves, floods and droughts.

The revised deal, which is not expected to be the final version, was weaker on some of the conference’s central topics – fossil fuels, electrification and adaptation finance – compared to a first draft published on Nov 16.

The two earlier references to fossil fuels and limiting their use – a topic that deeply divides nations in the negotiations every year – were removed, as was mention of a US$120 billion (S$155 billion) target for finance to help developing countries adapt to climate change.

“This new text has gone backwards from the one released earlier in the week,” said Mohamed Adow, director of climate and energy think-tank Power Shift Africa.

“If this version of the text remains, it will be a ghost COP. The summit will have nothing to show for what happened here.”

The draft released on Nov 19 did retain an acknowledgement that global warming could exceed the 1.5 deg C threshold countries have sought to preserve, and the need for “deep, rapid and sustained” cuts to greenhouse gas emissions.

It also encouraged efforts to scale up the deployment of technologies that can suck carbon out of the atmosphere, something scientists say would be needed to bring temperatures back down.

Start broad and narrow down

Australia, which is leading negotiations under a split presidency arrangement with Turkey, previously said the opening draft of the deal released on Nov 16 was always intended to be a broad document that would then be narrowed down.

While the conference is scheduled to end on Nov 20, in recent years efforts to secure consensus among the nearly 200 countries participating have regularly blown past this deadline by more than 24 hours.

The need to limit rising global temperatures is widely accepted by participants, but they don’t all agree on the best way to do so, who should pay for it, and how quickly the world needs to act.

The Nov 19 draft deal also called for “global cooperation” to boost electricity’s share of world energy consumption to 35% by 2035, up from around 23% now, something proponents say would slash greenhouse gas emissions by reducing fossil fuel use.

The previous draft had more firmly set that as a target but came up against resistance from developing nations that argued it would require significant funding.

The so-called 35-by-35 goal had been put forward by COP31 host Turkey, but so far only about 75 nations have backed it.

Jasper Inventor, head of Greenpeace’s COP31 delegation, said the electrification goal was not clear enough on how the target would accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels.

He also said the mention of carbon removal technologies opened the door to the fossil fuel industry to keep ramping up production.

“Anything that provides a way for the fossil fuel industry to keep polluting the climate would be a profound backwards step at a time when climate impacts are rapidly worsening,” he said. REUTERS