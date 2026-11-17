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Former Venezuelan world champion boxer Linares detained by US immigration

Jorge Linares posted on social media on Nov 15 that he had been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

HOUSTON – Former three-time world boxing champion Jorge Linares has been detained by US immigration authorities in Texas, the fighter and his attorneys confirmed.

The 41-year-old Venezuelan former champion, who retired from boxing in 2023, posted on social media on Nov 15 that he had been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“ICE has me at the Texas border crossing. This is crazy,” Linares wrote in a statement on X. Linares has not posted anything since.

Attorneys representing the fighter confirmed Linares’ detention in a statement shared on social media on Nov 16, saying the boxer was in the United States legally.

“Mr Linares is legally present in the United States and has cooperated fully with the authorities,” law firm Wilner & O’Reilly said.

“We are working closely with ICE and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to resolve this matter as quickly as possible.

“We are confident in Mr Linares’ legal position and expect this matter to be resolved once the process has concluded. We ask his supporters, the press and the public for patience in the meantime.”

Gilberto Mendoza, the president of the World Boxing Association (WBA), also confirmed the fighter was in ICE detention.

“I confirm that my friend Jorge Linares, former WBA world champion, is in ICE custody,” Mendoza wrote on X.

“His case is in the hands of immigration lawyers, and I am in constant contact with his family. As WBA president, I will always support our champions, inside and outside the ring. Stay strong, Jorge.”

Widely regarded as one of the most skilful fighters of his generation, Linares won world titles in three weight divisions – featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight – during a 21-year career.

Nicknamed “The Golden Boy”, the Venezuelan won his first world title in 2007.

He would later hold the WBA super featherweight title from 2008 to 2009, and the WBA and WBC lightweight titles from 2014 to 2018.

He retired in 2023 following a defeat by Britain’s Jack Catterall in Liverpool, finishing his career with a record of 47 wins, 29 by knockout, and nine defeats. AFP