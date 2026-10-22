Former presidential candidate Gonzalez arrested in Ecuador

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Ecuadorean presidential candidate Luisa Gonzalez waves Ecuador's flag as vice presidential candidate Andres Arauz looks on during a campaign rally, in Quito, Ecuador October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Karen Toro

QUITO, Oct 22 - Ecuador's former presidential candidate Luisa Gonzalez has been arrested, the head of the leftist Citizens Revolution party, Gabriela Rivadeneira, said on Thursday.

Gonzalez, an ally of former President Rafael Correa, is under investigation over alleged irregularities in political financing and campaign spending.

She has previously said that her party submitted its 2023 presidential campaign spending to the electoral authority and that the prosecutor's office has no evidence to support its accusations.

Gonzalez lost the snap election to President Daniel Noboa.

"They arrested Luisa Gonzalez. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!," Correa shared on X. REUTERS