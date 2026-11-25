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Former Brazil finance chief unlikely to join Lula's new cabinet, sources say

FILE PHOTO: Fernando Haddad, running for Sao Paulo governor for the Workers' Party (PT), joins hands with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, incumbent presidential candidate the PT, and Simone Tebet at a campaign rally in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, September 18, 2026. REUTERS/Jean Carniel/File Photo

BRASILIA, Nov 25 - Brazil's former Finance Minister Fernando Haddad has told President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that he does not intend to join his cabinet when the new administration takes office in January, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

A longtime member of Lula's leftist Workers Party (PT) who is widely regarded by investors as a moderate, Haddad had been considered a contender for a senior cabinet position, including chief of staff.

His potential appointment had been viewed as a sign of closer alignment between Lula's office and the Finance Ministry's fiscal efforts. The position is also seen in Brasilia as a potential stepping stone to a presidential run in 2030.

Lula and Haddad met in Brasilia on Tuesday, according to the sources.

Haddad did not respond to a request for comment.

CLASHES OVER FISCAL AGENDA

A former Sao Paulo mayor, Haddad served as Lula's finance minister from 2023 until March and frequently clashed over fiscal policy with then-chief of staff Rui Costa, now a Senator-elect representing Bahia state.

Haddad pushed to preserve fiscal rules and advance measures to meet budget targets, while Costa advocated greater flexibility for public spending. Several of those disputes fueled periods of market volatility.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the exchange suggested Haddad was not interested in returning to the government's top ranks, although the door remains open to a future arrangement given his longstanding ties to Lula.

FAILED GUBERNATORIAL BID

The 63-year-old Haddad, a professor at the University of Sao Paulo, ran for Sao Paulo governor this year but lost to right-wing incumbent Tarcisio de Freitas.

A third source noted that while Haddad was initially reluctant to run, he ultimately entered the gubernatorial race at Lula's request to bolster the president's base in Brazil's most populous state, underscoring his willingness to accommodate Lula's political priorities.

Lula finished second to right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in the first round of the presidential election before securing victory in the runoff with support from influential PT leaders in Brazil's northeast, a traditional stronghold of the party.

Among them was Senator Camilo Santana, a former Ceara governor who is now seen as a leading contender for chief of staff. Since the runoff campaign, Haddad has increasingly been seen as sidelined within Lula's inner circle. REUTERS