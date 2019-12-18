Foreign ministers of Asia, Europe emphasise multilateralism

MADRID • Foreign ministers at an Asian-European political dialogue have emphasised the need to uphold and revitalise multilateralism.

The ministers also support continued efforts towards enhancing partnership on climate change, free trade, economic integration, and a rules-based international order.

The points were made at the 14th Asia-Europe Meeting (Asem) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Madrid, Spain, held on Sunday and Monday.

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan was among the attending ministers.

"Asian and European ministers reaffirmed our support for the rules-based multilateral system, free trade, and economic integration between our regions. In times of great global uncertainty, it is ever more important that we double down on these principles," Dr Balakrishnan wrote on Facebook.

The ministers recognise the role that Asem plays as a platform for informal dialogue to foster better understanding between Asia and Europe, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

Dr Balakrishnan also had bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the European Union, as well as from European and Asian countries. The ministers had wide-ranging discussions over common challenges, regional and international developments, and ways to enhance cooperation.

Asem was jointly conceived in 1996 by Singapore's then Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong and then French President Jacques Chirac. It has 53 partners across Asia and Europe.