Foreign ministers at Asia-Europe Meeting stress need to uphold, revitalise multilateralism

MADRID - Foreign ministers attending an Asian-European political dialogue have emphasised the need to uphold and revitalise multilateralism.

The ministers also support continued efforts towards enhancing partnership on issues including climate change, free trade, economic integration, connectivity and a rules-based international order.

The points were made at the 14th Asia-Europe Meeting (Asem) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Madrid, Spain, held on Sunday (Dec 15) and Monday.

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan was among the attending ministers.

Amid global uncertainty, the ministers recognise the unique role that Asem plays as a platform for informal dialogue to foster better understanding between Asia and Europe, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Monday.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Dr Balakrishnan had bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the European Union, as well as foreign ministers from European and Asian countries. They had wide-ranging discussions over common challenges, regional and international developments, and ways to enhance cooperation, MFA said in the statement.

Dr Balakrishnan continues his visit in Italy and the Vatican City from Tuesday to Thursday.