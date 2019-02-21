Forbidden City dazzles in the dark

Beijing's famed Forbidden City was illuminated at night on Tuesday for the first time since it was opened as a museum. The light show was a celebration of the end of Chinese New Year. The sprawling former imperial palace, which marks its 600th birthday next year, was bathed in a colourful array of lights and lasers in front of 3,000 spectators. Free tickets for the unprecedented light show had been snapped up online within minutes, crashing the Palace Museum's website as Beijingers and tourists rushed to gain access to the spectacular display. Tickets were soon being sold for up to 5,000 yuan (S$1,000) on the Internet. The Palace Museum was due to repeat the temporary show last night as it celebrated the Lantern Festival.