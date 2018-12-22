Foraging for a festive feast

This young western lowland gorilla was given an unusual meal a week before Christmas - a giant advent calendar filled with Brussels sprouts, a popular festive side dish in Britain.

Animals at the London Zoo got a helping of Christmas cheer as keepers gave them treats styled along the seasonal theme on Thursday.

Bactrian camels Genghis and Noemi ate their hay from a large red stocking, while Asiatic lionesses Indi, Heidi and Rubi were given a giant ball with the festive scents of cinnamon and nutmeg to play with.

Mr Daniel Simmonds, head of primates at the London Zoo, said: "We are only five days away from Christmas and it wouldn't be right to not celebrate... with the animals."