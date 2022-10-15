Floods swallow cars, swamp houses in Australian state of Victoria

MELBOURNE - Flash floods swamped hundreds of homes in south-eastern Australia on Friday, and waterlogged residents are now facing a "nerve-wracking" wait to assess the damage.

A major flooding emergency was declared in Victoria - Australia's second-most populous state - where rapidly rising waters forced evacuations in the Melbourne suburb of Maribyrnong.

Cars left on the streets of the suburb were almost completely swallowed by the floods, while some stranded residents had to be saved by inflatable rescue boats.

Maribyrnong resident Leah Caluzzi spent Friday morning salvaging sports gear from the local cricket club.

"Our home oval is underwater at the moment, the water is well over waist high," she told AFP.

"I live in the same suburb and it's a bit scary.

"Luckily our house is a bit higher up, but lots of houses around the river are impacted."

State Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters that 500 homes in Victoria had been "inundated", while a further 500 properties were surrounded by floods and cut off from emergency services.

"That number will definitely grow," he said.

Another Maribyrnong resident, Ms Betty Ristevesky, said the situation was unsettling.

"It's getting a little bit nerve-wracking now," she said.

"The water is getting close and we can see it in front of us."

While the worst of the rain was over by late Friday morning, the state emergency service warned that the floods would get worse as water flowed downstream into swollen river catchments.

"There are not many parts of Victoria that aren't experiencing major flooding over the coming days," said emergency services spokesman Tim Wiebusch.

Although flood waters in parts of Victoria's capital Melbourne had started receding by Friday afternoon, the worst was to come for other parts of the state.

About 4,000 homes in Shepparton, about two hours north of Melbourne, could be flooded by early next week, Mr Wiebusch said.

Emergency management commissioner Andrew Crisp said the Australian army was being deployed to help residents sandbag their houses.

"This is a major emergency for the state of Victoria," he said.

A disused Covid-19 quarantine centre with a capacity for 1,000 people would be used as shelter.

Meanwhile, northern parts of Tasmania - an island state south of Victoria - were on Friday also preparing for major floods. Mass evacuation orders were issued, while heavy rain forced the closure of some 120 roads.

"Lives are at risk from floodwaters," Tasmania's state emergency service said in a statement.

AFP