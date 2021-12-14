Flexing his muscles and strong will

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Mr Tamale Safaulu, 28, flexing his muscles during the Mr.001 bodybuilding contest in Mombasa, Kenya, last Saturday. The Ugandan, a competitor since 2015, lost his leg in a motorcycle accident in February last year. This year, he won the Mr Kampala title in the "persons with disabilities" category. Mr.001 is his first bodybuilding event outside of Uganda.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 14, 2021, with the headline 'Flexing his muscles and strong will'.
