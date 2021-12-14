Mr Tamale Safaulu, 28, flexing his muscles during the Mr.001 bodybuilding contest in Mombasa, Kenya, last Saturday. The Ugandan, a competitor since 2015, lost his leg in a motorcycle accident in February last year. This year, he won the Mr Kampala title in the "persons with disabilities" category. Mr.001 is his first bodybuilding event outside of Uganda.
Flexing his muscles and strong will
