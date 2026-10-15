Flavio Bolsonaro slightly leads Lula in Brazil runoff, Quaest poll shows

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SAO PAULO, Oct 14 - Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro was seen slightly ahead of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva heading into the October 25 presidential runoff, a Quaest poll showed on Wednesday.

The right-wing senator, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, would receive 46% of the vote compared with 44% for the leftist Lula, according to the poll.

• It is the first Quaest poll after the first-round vote earlier this month, in which the younger Bolsonaro surprisingly led Lula

• The poll's result still represents a technical tie as the poll's margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points

• 9% of the respondents said they would cast a blank or null vote or intend not to vote, while undecided voters made up 1%, the poll showed

• Quaest surveyed 2,154 people between October 10-13 REUTERS