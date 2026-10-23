Flavio Bolsonaro and Lula about even ahead of Brazil runoff, Datafolha poll shows
SAO PAULO - Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are about even heading to the election runoff on Oct 25, a Datafolha poll showed on Oct 22.
The senator, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, would receive 47% of the vote compared with 46% for the president, according to the poll. Last week, a Datafolha poll showed the younger Bolsonaro at 47% and Lula at 45%.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.
5% of the respondents said they would cast a blank vote, and undecided voters made up 2%, the poll showed.
Datafolha surveyed 2,154 people between Oct 20 and 22.
The senator surprisingly led Lula in the first-round vote earlier in October. REUTERS