Flash floods kill 21 people in Morocco's Safi

RABAT, Dec 14 - At least 21 people were killed in flash ‍floods ​triggered by torrential rains ‍on Sunday in Morocco's Atlantic coastal ​province ​of Safi, 330 kilometres (205 miles) south of Rabat, Moroccan authorities said.

The ‍floods also injured 32 people, and ​most of them ⁠have left the hospital, authorities said in a statement.

One hour of heavy rain ​was enough to flood homes and shops in ‌the old town ​of Safi, and sweep away cars and cut many roads in Safi and its surroundings, as rescue efforts continue, they said.

Morocco is ‍experiencing heavy rain and snowfall on ​the Atlas mountains, following seven years ​of drought that emptied ‌some of its main reservoirs. REUTERS

