Five world powers vow to avoid nuclear conflict

PARIS • Five global nuclear powers have pledged to prevent atomic weapons from spreading and to avoid nuclear conflict, in a rare joint statement setting aside rising West-East tensions to reaffirm the goal of a nuclear-free world.

"We believe strongly that the further spread of such weapons must be prevented," said the permanent United Nations Security Council members - China, France, Russia, Britain and the United States - adding: "A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."

The statement was issued on Monday after the latest review of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) - which first came into force in 1970 - was postponed from its scheduled date of Jan 4 to later in the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Putting aside current differences that have caused major tensions between both China and Russia and their Western partners, the five world powers said they saw "the avoidance of war between nuclear-weapon states and the reduction of strategic risks as our foremost responsibilities".

"As nuclear use would have far-reaching consequences, we also affirm that nuclear weapons - for as long as they continue to exist - should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression and prevent war," they said, according to the English text released by the White House.

The powers added: "We each intend to maintain and further strengthen our national measures to prevent unauthorised or unintended use of nuclear weapons."

The statement also contained a pledge to abide by a key article in the NPT, under which states committed to full nuclear disarmament in the future.

"We remain committed to our NPT obligations, including our Article 6 obligation" on a treaty on general and complete disarmament under strict control.

According to the UN, a total of 191 states have joined the treaty. The provisions of the treaty call for a review of its operation every five years.

Russia welcomed the declaration by the atomic powers, and expressed hope that it would reduce global tensions.

"We hope that, in the current difficult conditions of international security, the approval of such a political statement will help reduce the level of international tensions," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Chinese Vice-Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu was quoted by the official Xinhua news agency as saying that the pledge "will help increase mutual trust and replace competition among major powers with coordination and cooperation".