Five takeaways from Tuesday's primaries in Florida and Alaska

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FILE PHOTO: Mary Peltola launches her campaign as a Democratic candidate for Senate in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., January 17, 2026. REUTERS/Kerry Tasker/ File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 - A centrist Democrat advanced in Alaska, bolstering the party's hopes of winning control of the Senate in the November elections that will determine control of Congress, while a left-wing candidate scored an upset victory in Florida, the latest chapter in an insurgency that is roiling the party. Meanwhile, candidates endorsed by President Donald Trump had mixed results.

Here are some takeaways from Tuesday's primary elections:

UPSET IN FLORIDA HURTS ODDS FOR DEMOCRATS IN SENATE RACE

Alex Vindman, a national security expert who was thrust into the spotlight when he testified during Trump's first impeachment, raised over $16 million in his bid to win the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. But he lost to Democratic socialist Angie Nixon, who raised less than $1 million.

That will likely lengthen the odds for a Democratic victory in November against incumbent Republican Senator Ashley Moody. Nonpartisan analysts said Vindman stood a better chance of appealing to more centrist voters, whose support would be crucial in a state where there are 1.5 million more registered Republicans than Democrats.

Democrats need to pick up four seats from Republicans to win control of the 100-seat Senate. Florida was already a reach for Democrats; now it's likely beyond their grasp.

Nixon's upset victory was the latest in a string of Democratic primary wins by progressive candidates, who have capitalized on frustrations with party leadership that many voters see as too old and ineffective in opposing the Republican president.

But other Florida progressives did not fare as well as Nixon. Oliver Larkin, who was backed by the Democratic Socialists of America, lost a primary challenge to centrist Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz in Florida's 25th congressional district, while progressive challenger Elijah Manley came in third place in the nearby 20th congressional district.

REPUBLICANS CEMENT THEIR DOMINANCE IN FLORIDA

Florida used to be one of the most hotly contested battleground states, but has become increasingly Republican in recent years. Tuesday's returns offered further evidence, with Republican candidates drawing roughly 1.6 million votes in the statewide U.S. Senate and governor contests, compared to 1.2 million votes for the Democratic candidates.

It also was the first election conducted under a new congressional map pushed through this spring by the Republican state legislature, which could yield four more seats for Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives in November. That would leave the state with a House delegation of 24 Republicans and only four Democrats.

Along with the U.S. Senate race, nonpartisan analysts say Republicans are likely to win the governor's race as well. Republican Byron Donalds would be the state's first Black governor if he defeats Democrat David Jolly.

DEMOCRATS SEE A NORTHERN LIGHT IN ALASKA

In Alaska, by contrast, centrist Democrat Mary Peltola posted a strong result in the state's nonpartisan primary for U.S. Senate, drawing more votes than incumbent Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan. The two will face off in November in what Democrats see as one of their best pickup opportunities. Alaska has not had a Democratic senator since 2014.

With 93% of precincts reporting, Peltola was taking 48% of the vote, compared with 42.8% for Sullivan.

Still unresolved: whether another Republican candidate with a similar name, Dan J. Sullivan, would also make the cut as one of the top four candidates to advance to the November general election. The former schoolteacher was in third place with 2.4% of the vote.

Dan J. Sullivan's candidacy has alarmed Republicans, who accuse him of entering the race in an attempt to confuse voters and draw votes from Dan S. Sullivan. The U.S. Justice Department is investigating, according to a source familiar with the matter. Dan J. Sullivan has said he entered the race because he was frustrated with the incumbent, but does not aim to mislead voters.

FLORIDIANS VOTE BY MAIL, DEFYING TRUMP

Trump has long cast doubt on the security of mail ballots and has amplified baseless assertions that they have resulted in widespread fraud.

He has vowed to end the use of mail-in ballots before the midterms, so far without success.

Many Florida voters don't seem to share his concerns. Some 1.15 million cast their ballots by mail in Tuesday's primaries, according to state figures, compared with 818,000 who voted early in person and 1.3 million who voted in person on Tuesday.

Among those who voted by mail: Trump himself, according to media reports.

The White House said that was not inconsistent with his drive to limit the practice, as they said he would allow exemptions for those, like himself, who could not vote in person. "As everyone knows, the President is a resident of Palm Beach and participates in Florida elections, but he obviously primarily lives at the White House in Washington, D.C.," White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales said.

TRUMP'S MIXED RECORD ON ENDORSEMENTS

Trump has shaped the Republican Party in his image in recent years by endorsing candidates in primary races.

He posted a mixed record on Tuesday. His early endorsement of Donalds helped clear the field in the race to succeed Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who has occasionally clashed with Trump.

Trump also picked a winner in an open congressional seat as Sydney Gruters, the wife of Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters, won the Republican nomination in a Tampa Bay-area district.

But entrepreneur Catalina Lauf failed to win the Republican nomination in a crowded contest for Donalds' seat, despite Trump's backing. Lauf served in Trump's administration during his first 2017-2021 White House term.

Trump's endorsement likewise failed to help Representative Cory Mills, who lost the Republican nomination to former TV anchor Ryan Elijah. Mills faces a House Ethics Committee investigation for alleged sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations, which he denies.

Trump endorsed Elijah on Wednesday. "I told Congressman Cory Mills of Florida, a friend of mine, to get out of the Race, but he wouldn’t listen," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "We now have a great candidate, Ryan Elijah, running in his place!"

In Wyoming, Trump-backed Representative Harriet Hageman easily won the Republican nomination for Senate. REUTERS