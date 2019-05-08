Five dead, 233 arrested in Venezuela protests

CARACAS • Five people died and 233 were arrested in protests sparked by a failed military uprising against Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro last week, Attorney-General Tarek William Saab has said.

"All those cases are being investigated," Mr Saab said in a television interview on Monday.

A small number of military personnel on April 30 joined opposition leader Juan Guaido outside an air base in the capital Caracas, calling on those inside to join the rebellion.

The insurrection quickly petered out, and 25 rebel soldiers sought refuge in the Brazilian embassy.

Mr Saab, a Maduro loyalist, confirmed that 18 arrest warrants were issued against "civilians and military plotters", although he gave no names.

In an interview with Agence France-Presse on Monday, Mr Guaido blamed the failure on unkept promises by other members of the armed forces.

Mr Maduro has threatened to go after "traitors", following a reaffirmation of loyalty to him by the military leadership.

Venezuela's Supreme Court last Thursday ordered the re-arrest of key opposition figure Leopoldo Lopez, who made a sensational appearance alongside Mr Guaido outside the air base claiming to have been released from house arrest by soldiers.

The 48-year-old has since sought refuge in the Spanish ambassador's residence. Lopez was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2014 after he was accused of inciting violent protests against Mr Maduro which left 43 people dead.

He was then transferred to house arrest in 2017.

Venezuela lurched into a political crisis in January when National Assembly Speaker, Mr Guaido, challenged Mr Maduro's authority by declaring himself acting president.

Mr Guaido said Venezuela's Constitution allowed him to do so after the opposition-controlled but sidelined legislature declared Mr Maduro a usurper over his controversial re-election last year.

Venezuela has suffered five years of recession that has resulted in more than 2.7 million people fleeing poverty and insecurity since 2015, according to United Nations figures. Of the 30 million people left behind, the UN says almost a quarter are in desperate need of humanitarian aid.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE