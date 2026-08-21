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First US deportees land in Liberia

Security guards standing outside a building near Roberts International Airport in Harbel, near Monrovia, on Aug 20, as the arrival of deportees from the US is expected.

MONROVIA - Twenty migrants deported from the United States arrived in Liberia on Aug 20, AFP journalists saw, the first of up to 1,200 foreign nationals the west African country has agreed to accept.

Liberia is the latest African country to agree to take in migrants deported under US President Donald Trump’s contested immigration crackdown.

A plane bringing the 20 people touched down at the country’s international airport shortly before 1pm local time (9pm in Singapore).

They boarded a bus, which then left the airport near the capital, Monrovia.

Staff from the Liberian Commission on Repatriation, Resettlement and Reintegration were seen taking care of the new arrivals.

Reporters were kept at a distance and could not talk to them.

Liberia announced on Aug 18 it would accept up to 1,200 foreign nationals deported from the US within a year.

A plane carrying deportees from the United States arrives at Roberts International Airport, in Harbel, near Liberia’s capital, Monrovia, on Aug 20. PHOTO: REUTERS

It said they were “free to depart the country when they so desire” or apply for asylum.

The government said it “has not demanded or received any compensation or promise of rewards in exchange for its consent to participate in the programme”.

“Liberia will receive support to help manage this programme and strengthen its migration system more generally” as part of this partnership, said the government, which it describes as “entirely humanitarian.”

Trump in his second term has expanded who is eligible for deportation, targeting those with legal protections that under previous administrations allowed them to live and work in the US for fear of persecution in their home countries.

Washington has argued that legally it is only barred from sending such people directly to their home countries.

Other African countries that have reached agreements with Washington to accept deported third-party nationals include Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Rwanda, South Sudan, Cameroon, Eswatini and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). AFP