Fireworks as Barbados celebrates becoming world's newest republic

BRIDGETOWN (Barbados) • Fireworks filled the sky over Barbados yesterday as the Caribbean island nation declared itself the world's newest republic, lowering Queen Elizabeth II's flag as it severed colonial-era ties to the British throne to the sound of jubilant gun salutes.

"Republic Barbados has set sail on her maiden voyage," Ms Sandra Mason said in her inauguration speech as the first President of the country, recognising the "complex, fractured and turbulent world" it would need to navigate.

"Our country must dream big dreams and fight to realise them," the former governor-general told those gathered for the ceremony, including Britain's Prince Charles.

The new era for the nation of 285,000 ends Britain's centuries of influence, including more than 200 years of slavery until 1834.

Addressing this during the hand-over, Prince Charles acknowledged the mark slavery had left on the two countries.

"From the darkest days of our past and the appalling atrocity of slavery, which forever stains our history, the people of this island forged their path with extraordinary fortitude," he said.

A long-running pandemic curfew was suspended to allow Barbadians to enjoy the festivities, which included projections at various points across the country and large fireworks displays timed to mark the historic transition.

The Pride of Nationhood ceremony itself was closed to the wider public. But Barbados' most famous citizen - pop singer Rihanna - was alongside top officials for the event, complete with military parades, a mounted guard of honour and gun salutes.

One of the first acts of the prime minister of the new republic was to declare Rihanna a national hero of Barbados: "May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation," Prime Minister Mia Mottley told her.

Barbados, well-known for its beaches and love of cricket, won independence from Britain in 1966. In October, it elected Ms Mason its first president, one year after Ms Mottley declared the country would "fully" leave behind its colonial past.

Some Barbadians argue that there are more pressing national issues than replacing the Queen, including economic turmoil caused by the pandemic that has exposed the country's over-reliance on tourism which, ironically, is dependent on British visitors. Unemployment is at nearly 16 per cent, up from 9 per cent in recent years.

"I know it is something we were going towards for a very long time but it came at a time which is not necessarily the best time considering our economic situation and the Covid-19 situation," said 27-year-old office manager Nikita Stuart.

The end of the Queen's reign is seen by some as a necessary step towards financial reparations to address the historic consequences of the use of slaves brought from Africa to work on sugar plantations.

