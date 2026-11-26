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MARACAY, Venezuela, Nov 26 - Workers at Venezuela's Amuay refinery evacuated on Thursday due to a fire in a trench containing residual products, although the blaze was extinguished with no injuries reported, according to five workers at state oil company PDVSA.

One worker said the incident led to the temporary shutdown of Distillation Unit 1, the only currently operational unit at Amuay, the largest refinery in the country and part of the Paraguana Refining Center in northwestern Venezuela.

PDVSA, which owns Amuay, confirmed in a statement that the fire was put out without causing injuries. It added the incident did not affect domestic fuel distribution. It did not address the status of the distillation unit or the cause of the fire.

Another worker said the fire began in a naphtha pipeline when leaked fuel ignited, setting fire to a truck and other vehicles.

Fires and power outages are frequent at PDVSA refineries, which are in dilapidated condition and operate at a fraction of capacity.

Amuay has a processing capacity of 645,000 barrels per day but is currently processing only 67,000 barrels per day. REUTERS