Fire from leaky oxygen mask led to 2016 EgyptAir disaster: Experts

PARIS • A 2016 EgyptAir crash that killed 66 people in the Mediterranean was likely caused by a fire that started from a leaky oxygen mask in the cockpit, according to the conclusions of French experts.

The flight crew fled the fire and appeared to have been unable to find a fire extinguisher - leading to the fatal crash a few minutes later.

"Oxygen leaking from the co-pilot's emergency oxygen mask is seen as the decisive element in causing the fire," the five experts wrote in their 134-page report, delivered to the Paris court of appeal in March and published on Wednesday by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

EgyptAir Flight MS804 suddenly disappeared from radar screens on May 19, 2016, on its way to Cairo from Paris. All on board died.

Egypt's aviation minister had initially said a terrorist attack, rather than lack of maintenance, was more likely to have been the cause.

France's aviation safety agency said, however, the aircraft transmitted automated messages indicating smoke in the cabin and a fault in the flight control unit minutes before losing contact.

The latest report does not determine with certainty what could have ignited the leaking oxygen.

The crew smoked regularly in the cockpit, another expert report in June last year found.

A June 2018 expert report had also highlighted the replacement, three days before the crash, of the box containing the co-pilot's oxygen mask, for unknown reasons.

"The replacement of this equipment requires very careful verification... oxygen leaks being particularly dangerous," it said.

"There was a failure of maintenance, a string of negligent behaviour and serious irregularities," said two representatives of an association for the victims' families.

