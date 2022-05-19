Finland, Sweden submit Nato bids in 'historic moment'

BRUSSELS • Nato received formal membership bids from Finland and Sweden as Russia's war in Ukraine reshapes European defence, but the Nordic nations must first overcome opposition from Turkey.

"This is a good day at a critical moment for our security," the alliance's secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg told reporters.

"This is a historic moment which we should seize."

Membership requires unanimous agreement among alliance members, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday signalled he would not allow the Nordic nations to join, alleging they support Kurdish militants his government regards as terrorists.

Mr Erdogan made clear yesterday that his concerns extend beyond Sweden and Finland to how other Nato members handle the Kurdish groups.

"Our only expectation from our allies was that they should have approached Turkey's efforts to protect its borders and establish its security the same way," he told lawmakers of his ruling AK Party in Parliament. "Nato's expansion is meaningful to the degree our sensitivities are respected."

Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber reported this week that Sweden and Finland had not granted approval for the repatriation of 33 people that Turkey requested.

Nato ambassadors met yesterday morning, but could not agree to proceed with the applications, according to people familiar with the matter.

Only after all Nato allies give consent can the two countries start accession talks with Nato.

A Nato official said the alliance is determined to work through the issues speedily.

Turkey is in talks with Sweden and Finland, and Nato members say they are confident the Turkish concerns can be overcome.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said yesterday that he is in daily contact with Turkish diplomats, and that a meeting in person will be arranged "when the time comes".

Speaking in an interview on Finland's YLE TV1, Mr Haavisto called Turkey's move "a test" of "whether Nato's open-door policy exists" and signalled that "undemocratic practices, such as oppression, blackmail" are not fitting for "an alliance of democratic countries".

Washington has played down the likelihood that Turkish objections would halt the accession.

Bringing Sweden and Finland into Nato would fortify the alliance's defence in the north-east and would mark the biggest shift in Europe's security landscape to emerge since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The traditionally non-aligned countries boast Nato-standard militaries with strong navies and growing defence budgets, as well as major air power.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS