Findings, proposals for better response

GENEVA • The International Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response issued its report yesterday on the global handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are the main findings and recommendations of the panel of independent experts:

FAILINGS

• The World Health Organisation (WHO) should have declared the coronavirus outbreak in China an international emergency earlier instead of waiting until Jan 30, it said.

• The WHO's emergency committee did not recommend travel restrictions, owing to the agency's international health regulations, which "serve to constrain rather than facilitate rapid action" and are in need of a revamp, it said.

• Governments failed to grasp that the Jan 30 emergency declaration was the WHO's "loudest possible alarm". Many countries failed to take strong measures until the WHO eventually described it as a pandemic on March 11, it said.

RECOMMENDATIONS

The panel called for the setting up of a new global system for surveillance of disease outbreaks that could spark a pandemic. WHO should be empowered to dispatch experts to investigate outbreaks at short notice, obtain pathogen samples and publish information without prior government approval.

The WHO and World Trade Organisation (WTO) should convene governments and drugmakers to hammer out an agreement on voluntary licensing and technology transfers to boost vaccine production, the report said.

If that fails to happen within three months, a waiver of intellectual property rights under the WTO's Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights should come into force immediately, it said.

REUTERS