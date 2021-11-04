Finance firms step up climate commitments

The finance industry was spotlighted at the climate change summit yesterday as more than 450 banks, asset managers and insurers representing US$130 trillion (S$175 trillion) signed up for net-zero commitments.

Climate financing is a major hurdle as billions of dollars are needed for the world to decarbonise and to help vulnerable nations survive global warming.

Meanwhile, China and Russia have hit back at United States President Joe Biden after he accused both nations of failing to show leadership at the Glasgow talks, with presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping skipping the conference. The clash of superpowers risks undermining the COP26 talks, as cooperation from all three countries is vital for any breakthrough.