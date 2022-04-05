Fighting shifts east amid Russian build-up of forces

KYIV • While global outrage spread at civilian killings in north Ukraine, where tied bodies shot at close range, a mass grave and other signs of executions were found in a town retaken from Russian troops, the focus of the conflict shifted elsewhere.

On the other side of the country near the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukrainian television showed smoking fuel tanks and fire trucks.

Explosions were heard in the early hours yesterday in the cities of Kherson and Odessa, in the south, while air raid sirens sounded across the country's east.

Russia said it had destroyed an oil refinery used by the Ukrainian military, with the Odessa city council saying that "critical infrastructure facilities" were hit.

In Mariupol, another strategic southern port that has been under siege for weeks, Reuters images showed three bodies in civilian clothes lying in the street, one against a wall sprayed with blood.

Outside a damaged apartment building, a group of residents buried other dead in a shell crater.

"It is easier to dig here," one resident said, saying four bodies were in the improvised grave.

Nearby, the skeletal remains of residential tower blocks and other buildings surrounded by dust and debris dominated the skyline, images showed.

Several attempts by International Committee of the Red Cross teams to reach the besieged city in recent days have been unsuccessful, and a spokesman for the organisation said that it was again unable to enter yesterday to evacuate civilians, citing security conditions.

At least eight people were killed and 34 more wounded, among them a child, in Russian attacks on two towns in southern Ukraine, prosecutors in Kyiv said.

"The Russian armed forces attacked the cities of Ochakiv and Mykolaiv. Shelling damaged residents' homes, vehicles and civilian infrastructure," the Ukrainian prosecutor-general said in a statement yesterday.

On the road to Odessa, Ukraine's largest port Mykolaiv was heavily shelled by the Russian army when it unsuccessfully tried to seize it early in its invasion.

Thirty-six people were killed late last month when a Russian missile hit a regional government building in the city.

The mayor of Kyiv yesterday said residents of the Ukrainian capital who evacuated to safer regions should wait several more days before returning.

"Firstly, there is currently a round-the-clock curfew in Kyiv region.

"Secondly, in certain... towns near Kyiv, its likely that Russian occupiers left landmines, and there are (likely) a lot of unexploded munitions," Mr Vitaliy Klitschko said.

Separately, Ukraine was preparing for what its general staff said were about 60,000 Russian reservists called in to reinforce the offensive there, while British military intelligence also said that Russian troops, including contractors from the Wagner private military company, were moving to the east.

Reuters correspondents saw convoys of armoured vehicles belonging to pro-Russia forces near Mariupol.

Mr Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the eastern Luhansk region, said Russia was building up forces to break through Ukrainian defences.

"I am urging residents to evacuate. The enemy will not stop, it will destroy everything in its path," he said in comments carried on Ukrainian television.

As the United Nations Security Council prepared to discuss Ukraine today, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet told its Human Rights Council that strikes and heavy shelling during Russia's invasion had killed civilians in acts that might amount to war crimes.

Mr Taras Shapravskyi, deputy mayor of Bucha, around 40km north-west of Kyiv, said around 50 victims of extrajudicial killings by Russian troops had been found there after Kremlin forces withdrew late last week.

"These are war crimes and will be recognised by the world as genocide," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on a visit to Bucha yesterday.

Moscow has said the killings in Bucha were "staged" to sully Russia's name, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters yesterday that the facts did not support Ukraine's version of events there, urging international leaders not to rush to judgment.

Russia has previously denied targeting civilians and has rejected allegations of war crimes in what it calls a "special military operation" aimed at demilitarising and "denazifying" Ukraine. Ukraine says it was invaded without provocation.

Ukraine's foreign minister called on the International Criminal Court to collect evidence of Russian war crimes. France and Britain would support any such probe, their foreign ministers said.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE