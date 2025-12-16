Fifteen inmates die at Ecuador prison amid fears of tuberculosis outbreak

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

QUITO, Dec 15 - Ecuador's prison authority on Monday said 15 inmates at the Litoral prison in the city ‍of ​Guayaquil were found dead between ‍Thursday and Sunday.

The agency said the cause of death would ​be ​determined by the medical authority, and noted the inmates' bodies did not show signs of violence.

In response ‍to a question from Reuters about the cause ​of death, the prison ⁠authority said it could not provide details until it had investigated each death.

Family members of inmates at the Penitenciaria del ​Litoral have said the prison has been the site of tuberculosis ‌outbreaks earlier this year.

Ecuador's ​prison authority in November said 10 inmates at the Litoral prison were found dead, and named tuberculosis as a possible cause while waiting for the results of a forensic investigation. The authority did not comment ‍publicly again about the cause of death in that ​incident.

The prison has been the site of various violent ​episodes in recent months, including at ‌least 31 deaths in November after a day of rioting. REUTERS