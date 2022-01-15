Climate change is a daunting challenge. The headlines can be scary and it might seem simpler for people to try and ignore the problem.
Except that it is a threat now, not in the future.
Climate change is a daunting challenge. The headlines can be scary and it might seem simpler for people to try and ignore the problem.
Except that it is a threat now, not in the future.
Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 15, 2022, with the headline Feeling overwhelmed by climate change?Everyone can make a difference. Subscribe