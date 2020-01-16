Feeling bullish about harvest festival

PHOTO: REUTERS
Villagers trying to control a bull during a bull-taming festival yesterday on the outskirts of Madurai town, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu - part of festivities to mark the four-day harvest festival of Pongal. The literal meaning of Pongal is "spilling over", because of the tradition of boiling rice in a pot until the contents begin overflowing. Pongal is also the name of a dish consumed during the festival, made of sweetened rice boiled with lentils. Other rituals during the festival include preparing the kolam - a traditional hand-drawn design made with coloured powder that is displayed at the entrance of houses - and decorating and offering prayers to cows.

