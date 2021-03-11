A lava lake lights up the early morning sky at Mount Nyiragongo, a volcano inside Virunga National Park, near Goma city in the Democratic Republic of Congo last month. Increased volcanic activity and other indicators have experts fretting that another eruption could be on the way. In 2002, a volcanic eruption at the 3,740m mountain killed 250 people and made 120,000 homeless. Volcano-watchers worry that volcanic activity observed in the last five years mirrors that in the years preceding the 1977 and 2002 eruptions.
Fears erupt over increased activity at Congo volcano
- Published38 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 11, 2021, with the headline 'Fears erupt over increased activity at Congo volcano'. Subscribe