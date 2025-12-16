Straitstimes.com header logo

FBI foils "terror plot" targeting Los Angeles, US attorney general says

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks at a press conference following the arrest in the D.C. pipe bomber investigation, at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 4, 2025. REUTERS/Jessica Koscielniak

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 - The FBI has foiled a bomb plot targeting multiple targets, including immigration agents and vehicles, in Los ‍Angeles ​and Orange County, Attorney General Pam Bondi said ‍on Monday.

"The Turtle Island Liberation Front—a far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government, and anti-capitalist group—was preparing to conduct ​a ​series of bombings against multiple targets in California beginning on New Year’s Eve. The group also planned to target ICE agents and vehicles," Bondi ‍said in a statement.

Four people have been charged with conspiracy and possession of ​an unregistered destructive device, according ⁠to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

The bombing plot called for planting explosive devices at five locations targeting two U.S. companies at ​midnight on New Year's Eve in the Los Angeles area, it said.

The four defendants named ‌in the complaint are Audrey Illeene ​Carroll, Zachary Aaron Page, Dante Gaffield, and Tina Lai.

According to a sworn statement in support of the complaint, Carroll in November presented an eight-page handwritten document to a paid confidential source titled "Operation Midnight Sun" which described a bomb plot.

Carroll and Page later allegedly recruited the other two defendants to help carry out ‍the plan, which included them "acquiring bomb-making materials and traveling to a ​remote location in the Mojave Desert to construct and detonate test explosive devices on December ​12, 2025," the sworn statement alleges.

FBI agents intervened, ‌however, before they could complete their work to assemble a functional explosive device. REUTERS

