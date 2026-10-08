FBI arrests man for plotting mass shooting at Mall of America

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WASHINGTON, Oct 7 - The FBI has arrested an 18-year-old man who had been plotting to carry out a mass shooting at the Mall of America near Minneapolis in the name of ISIS, according to court filings.

He was arrested on Tuesday after an FBI undercover agent sold the Minnesota man, Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud, an AK-47, ammunition and magazines for $600, according to the complaint. Mohamud told the informant he planned to use the items to kill 30 to 60 people at an event at the mall in late October.

Mohamud was charged with one count of knowingly receiving a firearm and ammunition in order to commit an act of terrorism. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the complaint, Mohamud told an FBI source on various messaging platforms that he intended to travel overseas to fight on behalf of al-Shabaab, a designated foreign terrorist organization. He said if he couldn't travel, he planned to conduct a mass shooting. He later said he wanted to join ISIS.

He also allegedly expressed support for a man who rammed a truck into a crowd in New Orleans on January 1, 2025, killing 14, before being killed in a shootout with police.

In July, Mohamud allegedly said he wanted to kill 30 to 60 people at the Mall of America because he claimed its owners were Jewish, and he wanted to kill non-Muslims. He told the informant he planned an attack for October 24 because there was a "Hmong Arts Celebration" that day at the mall.

The Mall of America is the largest mall in the United States, with a theme park, an aquarium and more than 500 stores.

On Tuesday, Mohamud allegedly bought the AK-47, four 30-round-capacity magazines and about 200 rounds of ammunition from an FBI undercover agent. Soon after, FBI agents arrested him.

Mohamud made his initial court appearance before US Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Cowan Wright on Wednesday. REUTERS