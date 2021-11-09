Fast fashion creating pollution headache for Chile

CHILE • A mountain of discarded clothing, including Christmas sweaters and ski boots, cuts a strange sight in Chile's Atacama, the world's driest desert, which is increasingly suffering from pollution created by fast fashion.

The social impact of rampant consumerism in the clothing industry - like child labour in factories or derisory wages - is well known, but the disastrous effect on the environment is less publicised.

Chile has long been a hub of second-hand and unsold clothing, made in China or Bangladesh and passing through Europe, Asia or the United States before arriving in Chile, where it is resold around Latin America.

Some 59,000 tonnes of clothing arrive each year at the Iquique port in the Alto Hospicio free zone in northern Chile.

Clothing merchants from the capital Santiago, 1,800km to the south, buy some, while much is smuggled out to other Latin American countries.

But at least 39,000 tonnes that cannot be sold end up in rubbish dumps in the desert.

"This clothing arrives from all over the world," said Mr Alex Carreno, a former employee in the port's import area. "What is not sold to Santiago or sent to other countries stays in the free zone" as no one pays the necessary tariffs to take it away, he added.

Mr Franklin Zepeda, the founder of EcoFibra, a company that makes insulation panels using discarded clothing, said: "The problem is that the clothing is not biodegradable and has chemical products, so it is not accepted in the municipal landfills."

According to a 2019 United Nations report, global clothing production doubled between 2000 and 2014, and the industry is "responsible for 20 per cent of total water waste on a global level".

To make a single pair of jeans requires 7,500 litres of water.

The same report said that clothing and footwear manufacturing contributes 8 per cent of global greenhouse gases, and that "every second, an amount of textiles equivalent to a garbage truck is buried or burned".

Whether the piles of clothing are left out in the open or buried, they pollute the environment, releasing pollutants into the air or underground water channels.

Clothing, either synthetic or treated with chemicals, can take 200 years to biodegrade and is as toxic as discarded tyres or plastics.

Not all the clothing goes to waste: Some of the poorest people from this region of 300,000 inhabitants pick through the dumps to find things they need or can sell in their local neighbourhood.

"For many years we consumed, and no one seemed to care that more and more textile waste was being generated," said Ms Rosario Hevia, who opened a store to recycle children's clothes before founding in 2019 Ecocitex, a company that creates yarn from pieces of discarded textiles and clothing in a poor state. The process uses neither water nor chemicals.

"But now, people are starting to question themselves."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE