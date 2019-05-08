Fans await news of royal baby's name

WINDSOR (England) • A day after the birth of their baby boy, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, yesterday were considering names for the newest member of the British royal family and when to show him off to the world.

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth in the early hours of Monday morning to the boy, the seventh-in-line to the British throne, leaving his father, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, and royal fans across the world thrilled and enthralled.

"I am so incredibly proud of my wife and, as every father and parent would ever say your baby is absolutely amazing, this little thing is absolutely to die for," Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, said.

"We're still thinking about names," he added. "The baby's a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it..."

Bookmakers have James, Alexander, Albert, Philip, and Arthur as the favourite names, although other suggestions include Spencer, which was the surname of Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

The baby, the eighth great-grandchild of 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth, the world's longest-reigning monarch, will not automatically be a prince or a princess or be known as "His Royal Highness" unless the Queen issues a decree.

But when Queen Elizabeth is succeeded by Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, royal rules mean the boy would then have such titles.

Few details about the birth have been released by Buckingham Palace, with the announcement itself a mix of traditional and modernity, which many say the baby himself represents - being the first mixed-race child to be born into a senior position in British royalty in recent history. The news was relayed on a ceremonial easel outside the palace, after being splashed "It's a Boy!" on the couple's Instagram account.

So far, Prince Harry and his aides have merely confirmed that the boy weighed 3.3kg and that mother and child are healthy and well.

