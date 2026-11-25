FILE PHOTO: A Congolese hygiene worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes measurements at a red-zone where patients were declared cured of Ebola virus disease at the International Medical Corps (IMC) Ebola treatment center, at the Beni General Referral Hospital, as aid agencies intensify efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain, in Beni, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of the Congo, November 16, 2026. REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere/File Photo

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 25 - Dozens of residents in eastern Congo say they have been unable to locate the bodies of relatives who died in the ongoing Ebola outbreak, while others say loved ones have been buried without their knowledge.

Crowds gathered outside the morgue of the main hospital in Beni, in North Kivu province, this week, demanding answers and denouncing what they described as failures in the handling of the dead.

Hospital officials, burial teams and local authorities told families they were working to locate the missing bodies. They did not respond to requests for comment.

The incidents risk deepening mistrust of health facilities in a region where Ebola responders have struggled to gain public confidence and have come under attack from communities suspicious of the country's response.

Beni has recorded more new Ebola cases than any other area since the start of November, accounting for around a fifth of infections reported over that period, according to government data. More than 1,000 people have been infected in the city and about 650 have died there since the outbreak began in May, the data shows.

BODIES NOT LOCATED

Among the crowd was Mathe Kasereka, who said his family had come to the morgue to retrieve the body of his 19-year-old brother to bury him.

During the outbreak, victims have been buried by specialised teams, usually from the Red Cross, to reduce the risk of infection. Families can attend the burial and are sometimes asked to provide the coffin.

"We were first asked to bring a coffin, so we bought one and brought it to the morgue," he said. "After staff helped other families collect the bodies of their relatives, they began searching for my younger brother's body. Unfortunately, it could not be found."

Kasereka said the family was then sent back to the Ebola treatment centre where his brother had died to check whether the body had been left there. Staff there told them records showed it had already been transferred to the morgue.

"We completed all the formalities that were required of us ... But up to now, we still have not found him," he said.

FAMILIES SAY EBOLA VICTIMS BURIED WITHOUT NOTICE

Sitting on a nearby stool, Rosette Satondwa said her brother-in-law died at the hospital two days earlier and the family had planned to bury him on Tuesday. Instead, they were told he had already been buried the previous day, she said.

"We were not informed about what was happening," she said.

Satondwa said relatives later asked to be shown their loved one's grave and brought his widow and children with them after missing the burial.

Richard Kasereka Mupanda, a relative of the missing 19-year-old, said he entered the morgue on Monday to look for the body of his relative with Red Cross workers but still had not located the teenager.

The search was made more difficult by the condition of the bodies being kept at the morgue, he said.

"The bodies are beginning to decompose. We don't know if some bodies have been taken away by other families or if they're still inside." REUTERS