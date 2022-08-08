Families of trapped Mexican miners more desperate

AGUJITA (Mexico) • The families of 10 Mexican coal miners trapped in a flooded deposit for days were becoming increasingly desperate yesterday, as rescue efforts made little progress and hopes of reaching survivors began to dwindle.

More than 300 soldiers and other personnel, including six military scuba divers, have joined the effort to free the miners in the northern state of Coahuila following last Wednesday's incident, according to the government.

Five workers managed to escape from the crudely constructed mine in the initial aftermath of the disaster, but since then, no survivors have been found.

Ms Liliana Torres, the niece of one of the 10 workers, told reporters late on Saturday that she had witnessed the relentlessness of rescuers who "do not stop all day", but added that the families were increasingly desperate.

The water inside the flooded mine has receded only about 9.5m from the initial 34m, according to a report given to the relatives by the authorities at the end of Saturday's effort, and divers have been unable to enter.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had earlier declared Saturday "a decisive day" for the operation. The main problem has been the flooding, he said, adding that pumping equipment was working at full capacity.

The Coahuila state prosecutor's office said it had interviewed the five workers who managed to escape from the mine.

"Apparently they were expelled by a torrent of water," Coahuila Attorney-General Gerardo Marquez told the press. He added that his office had requested information from the landowner and mine concession holder, but declined to name them.

Authorities said the miners had been carrying out excavation work on three mine shafts that descended 60m when they hit an adjoining area full of water. Experts have detected a leak coming from nearby mines and are trying to find its exact location so they can stop water from flowing into the area where the workers are trapped, said Coahuila's Labour Secretary Nazira Zogbi.

A French company has provided equipment to assist in the task, she said, without naming the firm. The arrival of more powerful pumping equipment was a reason for optimism, Ms Zogbi said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE