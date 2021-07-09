Fall in suicides in most developed nations, with more seeking help

Suicides in most developed countries did not increase last year despite the Covid-19 pandemic, with experts believing that an increased focus on mental health led to people more likely to reach out for support and treatment.

With most high-income countries in lockdown last year, people faced similar struggles in isolation and may have found it less stigmatising to seek help.

In the United States, at one point the world's Covid-19 epicentre, 44,834 suicides were recorded. It translated to a 5.6 per cent drop from the year before, as suicides fell out of the top 10 causes of death in the country.

Similarly in England, there were 4,902 suicides, an 8 per cent fall from the year before.

In Canada, provinces including British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Alberta all recorded declines in suicides. This also corresponded with a 200 per cent rise in calls to the Canada Suicide Prevention Service.

Japan, which has the highest suicide rate among the Group of Seven nations, bucked the trend in the West. Following a 10-year decline in deaths by suicide, it logged an increase last year to 20,919, a 3.6 per cent rise from the year before.

The numbers spiked during the country's second Covid-19 wave from last July to October. Women were hit particularly hard, with 14.5 per cent more taking their own lives compared with a 1 per cent decline for males.

A health official said that a factor was the two-pronged pandemic impact of economic and lifestyle factors.

In the thick of its most deadly coronavirus wave, Malaysia could be facing a worrying uptick in suicides this year.

From January to May alone, it recorded 468 suicides, just 163 fewer than the 631 during the whole of last year. Calls to mental health support centres have also increased.

The World Health Organisation estimates around 700,000 die from suicide each year.