Facebook reverses ban on posts suggesting Covid-19 is man-made

WASHINGTON • Facebook has reversed its policy banning posts suggesting Covid-19 emerged from a laboratory amid renewed debate over the origins of the virus, raising fresh questions about social media's role in policing misinformation.

The latest move by Facebook, announced late on Wednesday on its website, highlights the challenge for the world's largest social network of rooting out false and potentially harmful content while remaining open for discourse.

"In the light of ongoing investigations into the origin of Covid-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that Covid-19 is man-made or manufactured from our apps," the statement said.

"We're continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge."

The new statement updates guidance from Facebook in February when it said it would remove false or debunked claims about the coronavirus which created a global pandemic, killing over three million people to date.

The move followed United States President Joe Biden's directive to the country's intelligence agencies to investigate competing theories on how the virus first emerged - through animal contact at a market in Wuhan, China, or through accidental release from a research laboratory in the same city.

His order signals an escalation in mounting controversy over the origins of the virus.

The natural origin hypothesis holds that it emerged in bats, then passed to humans, likely via an intermediary species.

This theory was widely accepted at the start of the pandemic, but as time has worn on, scientists have not found a virus in either bats or another animal that matches the genetic signature of Sars-CoV-2.

The lab-leak theory, meanwhile, is gaining increasing traction in the US, where it was initially fuelled by former president Donald Trump and his aides and dismissed by many as a political talking point.

A recent Wall Street Journal report, citing US intelligence findings, said three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick in November 2019, a month before Beijing disclosed the existence of a mysterious pneumonia outbreak.

Facebook's move, which could impact what some three billion users of its family of apps see, highlights the controversy over social media's aggressive efforts to root out misinformation on topics where facts may be evolving.

The reversal may be "another exhibit for the possibility that there will be a swing back against the more heavy-handed moderation," tweeted Harvard University lecturer Evelyn Douek, who is also a researcher of online speech regulation.

The abrupt Facebook reversal sparked angry responses from conservatives and Trump supporters.

But Ms Rebekah Tromble, director of the Institute for Data, Democracy and Politics at George Washington University, said Facebook "is doing the right thing" by updating its guidance.

"Information changes over time, and responsible organisations - social media outlets and fact-checkers alike - make decisions based on the best information available but remain open and willing to change their evaluations as new information arises," she said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE