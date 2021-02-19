Face to face with identity

People walking over the "Inside Out" art project, part of the Photo 2021 International Festival of Photography, during its installation at Federation Square in Melbourne city yesterday.

The artwork, composed of around 1,000 portraits, invites the public to reflect on personal identity. It also marks the opening week of Photo 2021, Victoria state's inaugural international festival of photography and Australia's largest photographic event.

Running until March 7, the event's theme is "The Truth", and the works explore the veracity of the photographic image in a time of social media, fake news and artificial intelligence.